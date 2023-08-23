Tammy O’Brien to join the board at Tattersalls Ireland

Tammy O'Brien is to join the board of Tattersalls Ireland with immediate effect. She joined the company in March 2017 as international client relations and strategic development manager and will also continue with her existing role.

A native of Cork, O'Brien is from a well-known equestrian and racing family, was a former international showjumper at pony and junior level and worked for 20 years as racing manager with Coolmore in Tipperary.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "We are delighted to welcome Tammy to the board of Tattersalls Ireland. Tammy has played a pivotal role in Tattersalls’ growth and has become an invaluable member of the group.

"Having known Tammy for nearly 40 years I can attest to her extraordinary work ethic and I believe she is ideally placed to drive the ongoing development of Tattersalls Ireland. Her deep industry knowledge, strategic acumen and professionalism will undoubtedly be a great asset to us and our clients over the coming years."

O’Brien added: "Tattersalls Ireland has achieved sustained growth in recent years and I am looking forward to contributing to its continued success alongside Simon Kerins, my fellow board members and the whole team at Tattersalls Ireland, all of whom share a commitment to the very highest standards which have always been the hallmark of the Tattersalls group."

