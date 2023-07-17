Summer continues with additional sale fixture at Tattersalls on Tuesday

Tattersalls' Newmarket ring makes a quick return to action for Tuesday's Summer Sale, for all that there seems no likelihood that trade will reach the threshold of last week's record-breaking July Sale fixture.

This one-day event, beginning at 11am and set to offer just over 100 lots following withdrawals, is one carried across to Park Paddocks from the end of a contract with Ascot and is a typical mixed catalogue including low to mid-level Flat horses in training.

A point of difference is it is also open to National Hunt-bred horses and there are a few individuals with the potential to provide some interest. Blue Bresil, Rathbarry Stud's flavour of the moment after the stunning exploits of his son Constitution Hill, has two stores engaged. Fernham Farm consigns a filly (lot 85) out of a King's Theatre sister to Stephanie Frances, a Listed winner over both hurdles and fences for Dan Skelton, while another filly to be sold as the next lot traces to the brilliant family of Denman, who is sold by a partnership which is also offering her half-brother by Linda's Lad (93). A small section of stores also includes progeny by the likes of Dartmouth, Telescope and Wings Of Eagles.

Ben Pauling's The Grey Falco (100), a winner on his latest start at the end of June who has achieved Racing Post Ratings of 120, Coolnaugh Haze (108), a dual winner fo Philip Hobbs and Johnson White over hurdles, and Addosh (122), three times successful over hurdles and also black type-placed for Stuart Edmunds, are among the best of the tried jumpers on offer.

Laafi (74), a Cloth Of Stars colt who won an extended mile maiden at Nottingham for William Haggas and was fourth in this year's Lingfield Derby Trial, is an obvious entrant among the Flat division to make some appeal to a range of buyers, as is the Cotai Glory three-year-old filly Glory Sky (68), who broke her duck at the third time of asking at Kempton in May for Richard Hannon.

Charlie Johnston has added Goodwood staying maiden winner Midnight Lion (79) to his small consignment as a wildcard, while among the other later additions to the catalogue are the fairly consistent handicappers Mawkeb (77) and Thefastnthecurious (123).

Read more

'This was a bit of a standout today' - Najd Stud swoops for Godolphin's Tabaretta at sale-topping 210,000gns