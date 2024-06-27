Sister to Royal Ascot hero Khaadem headlines Tattersalls Online July Sale catalogue

Moqadama, a sister to dual Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem, headlines entries for next week's Tattersalls Online July Sale.

The first lot to be offered online from North America on the platform, the Dark Angel mare received another Group 1 update when her brother landed his second win in the Royal Ascot sprint.

The six-year-old, also a sister to stakes winner and Group-placed Log Out Island, is offered in foal to Ashford Stud's Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Jim Bolger’s Glebe House Stables will offer the progressive Glor Tire, a four-time winner this season for her owner-breeder. She is the first foal out of Ceistiu, a Vocalised sister to Group 3 winner and top-level-placed Steip Amach and a half-sister to another Pattern winner in Ceisteach.

Moqadama is in foal to American Pharoah Credit: Coolmore America

Baroda Stud's Shamardal gelding Quar Shamar is another eyecatching lot. A Dundalk maiden winner last April, he finished fourth in the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes at Naas in May.

Other broodmares for sale are in foal to Earthlight, El Caballo, Harry Angel, King Of Change and State Of Rest. There are also five store horses by the likes of Yeats, Getaway and Frontiersman.

The sale also features consignments from leading trainers and studs such as Barton Sales, Michael Bell, Blue Diamond Stud, Culworth Grounds Farm, Henry De Bromhead, Ed Dunlop, Richard Hannon, Charlie Hills, Adrian Keatley, Natalia Lupini, Brian Meehan, Donnacha O’Brien, Joseph O’Brien, James Owen, Hugo Palmer, The Castlebridge Consignment, Roger Varian, Lucy Wadham, Ed Walker and Ian Williams.

The sale takes place next Wednesday from midday and concludes at the same time the following day. The catalogue can be found here.

