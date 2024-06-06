Shortlisted nominees announced for the TBA Flat Breeders' Awards next month
The shortlisted nominees have been announced for five of the 13 award categories at this year’s TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening, an event which takes place on July 10 at Chippenham Park, near Newmarket.
Hosted by Gina Bryce, the Dullingham Park-sponsored event will see breeders, owners, trainers and stud employees gather to celebrate British-bred successes from last year's Flat season.
Kate Sigsworth, deputy chair of the TBA and chair of the TBA Flat Racing Committee, said: "The annual TBA Flat Breeders' Awards evening is always a well-attended event to celebrate the best of British from the previous Flat season, as well as recognising those individuals who make or have made a significant contribution to the British breeding industry.
"Over the last few years, we have seen more and more studs bringing along their teams for the occasion, which is really positive. It's a fantastic start to Newmarket’s July festival and our thanks go to Dullingham Park and all the other sponsors for their generous support of these awards."
Announced earlier this year, the winners of the Flat statistical awards are presented on the night along with the TBA Stud Employee Award. Sponsored by Peter Stanley’s New England Stud, the winning individual takes home £2,500 and a Charlie Langton bronze, with the shortlist of nominees to be announced in due course.
The evening also plays host to the two prestigious awards, the Andrew Devonshire and Dominion Bronzes, with the winners selected by the TBA Trustees from a shortlist of nominees by closed vote and announced on the night.
Tickets cost £80 (inc VAT) per person and are available to buy via the events section on the TBA website. Admission includes a champagne reception, a two-course dinner and the awards ceremony.
SILVER ROSE BOWL – TBA Flat Breeder of the Year
Cheveley Park Stud
Juddmonte Farms Ltd
Kirsten Rausing
Newsells Park Stud and Merry Fox Stud
Whitsbury Manor Stud
TBA SILVER SALVER – Special Merit Award (Flat)
Blue Diamond Stud
Branton Court Stud
Fittocks Stud and Arrow Farm
Hascombe and Valiant Stud Ltd
Lordship Stud
LANGHAM CUP – Small Breeder of the Year
Brian Haggas
David and Yvonne Blunt
Deborah O’Brien
Lemington Grange Stud
Martin Hughes and Michael Kerr Dineen
Maywood Stud
FILLY OF MERIT AWARD
ANISETTE - Morera Parternship
PERDIKA – Bumble Mitchell and Sally Nicholls
SPARKS FLY– the Lowe family
H. J. JOEL SILVER SALVER – Broodmare of the Year (Flat), kindly sponsored by Barton Stud
AGNES STEWART – Branton Court Stud
MOSA MINE – Maywood Stud
REEM THREE – Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
SUELITA - Whitsbury Manor Stud
Other awards to be presented during the evening include:
Stud Employee Award, kindly sponsored by New England Stud
Nominees to be announced
BBA Silver Cigar Box Leading British-based Stallion (Flat earnings)
Winner previously announced: FRANKEL
Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup Leading British-based Stallion (Individual Flat winners)
Winner previously announced: KINGMAN
The Queen’s Silver Cup Leading British-based Flat Breeder (Flat earnings)
Winner previously announced: SHADWELL
Tattersalls Silver Salver, kindly sponsored by Tattersalls, Leading British-based First Season Sire (Flat earnings)
Winner previously announced: TOO DARN HOT
British EBF Stallion Special Merit Award
Winner previously announced: HAVANA GREY
Dominion Bronze
To be announced at the Flat Breeders’ Awards evening
Andrew Devonshire Bronze
To be announced at the Flat Breeders’ Awards evening
Read more
'So perfect in so many ways' - Northern Dancer relived as Adriana Zaefferer's painting shows in London
inNews
- Thrilling Thursday in store for pedigree buffs with head-turning newcomers galore
- High-class performers and well-bred mares among quality Tattersalls July Sale catalogue
- Arqana signs historic deal to support retraining and aftercare efforts of Au-Dela des Pistes
- Winners flow for Ashford Stud's Maximum Security as Rosa Salvaje blooms at Saint-Cloud
- Prix Ganay winner and sire Dariyan dies aged 12
- Thrilling Thursday in store for pedigree buffs with head-turning newcomers galore
- High-class performers and well-bred mares among quality Tattersalls July Sale catalogue
- Arqana signs historic deal to support retraining and aftercare efforts of Au-Dela des Pistes
- Winners flow for Ashford Stud's Maximum Security as Rosa Salvaje blooms at Saint-Cloud
- Prix Ganay winner and sire Dariyan dies aged 12