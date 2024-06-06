Shortlisted nominees announced for the TBA Flat Breeders' Awards next month

The shortlisted nominees have been announced for five of the 13 award categories at this year’s TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening, an event which takes place on July 10 at Chippenham Park, near Newmarket.

Hosted by Gina Bryce, the Dullingham Park-sponsored event will see breeders, owners, trainers and stud employees gather to celebrate British-bred successes from last year's Flat season.

Kate Sigsworth, deputy chair of the TBA and chair of the TBA Flat Racing Committee, said: "The annual TBA Flat Breeders' Awards evening is always a well-attended event to celebrate the best of British from the previous Flat season, as well as recognising those individuals who make or have made a significant contribution to the British breeding industry.

"Over the last few years, we have seen more and more studs bringing along their teams for the occasion, which is really positive. It's a fantastic start to Newmarket’s July festival and our thanks go to Dullingham Park and all the other sponsors for their generous support of these awards."

Announced earlier this year, the winners of the Flat statistical awards are presented on the night along with the TBA Stud Employee Award. Sponsored by Peter Stanley’s New England Stud, the winning individual takes home £2,500 and a Charlie Langton bronze, with the shortlist of nominees to be announced in due course.

The evening also plays host to the two prestigious awards, the Andrew Devonshire and Dominion Bronzes, with the winners selected by the TBA Trustees from a shortlist of nominees by closed vote and announced on the night.

Tickets cost £80 (inc VAT) per person and are available to buy via the events section on the TBA website. Admission includes a champagne reception, a two-course dinner and the awards ceremony.

SILVER ROSE BOWL – TBA Flat Breeder of the Year

Cheveley Park Stud

Juddmonte Farms Ltd

Kirsten Rausing

Newsells Park Stud and Merry Fox Stud

Whitsbury Manor Stud

TBA SILVER SALVER – Special Merit Award (Flat)

Blue Diamond Stud

Branton Court Stud

Fittocks Stud and Arrow Farm

Hascombe and Valiant Stud Ltd

Lordship Stud

LANGHAM CUP – Small Breeder of the Year

Brian Haggas

David and Yvonne Blunt

Deborah O’Brien

Lemington Grange Stud

Martin Hughes and Michael Kerr Dineen

Maywood Stud

FILLY OF MERIT AWARD

ANISETTE - Morera Parternship

PERDIKA – Bumble Mitchell and Sally Nicholls

SPARKS FLY– the Lowe family

H. J. JOEL SILVER SALVER – Broodmare of the Year (Flat), kindly sponsored by Barton Stud

AGNES STEWART – Branton Court Stud

MOSA MINE – Maywood Stud

REEM THREE – Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum

SUELITA - Whitsbury Manor Stud

Other awards to be presented during the evening include:

Stud Employee Award, kindly sponsored by New England Stud

Nominees to be announced

BBA Silver Cigar Box Leading British-based Stallion (Flat earnings)

Winner previously announced: FRANKEL

Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup Leading British-based Stallion (Individual Flat winners)

Winner previously announced: KINGMAN

The Queen’s Silver Cup Leading British-based Flat Breeder (Flat earnings)

Winner previously announced: SHADWELL

Tattersalls Silver Salver, kindly sponsored by Tattersalls, Leading British-based First Season Sire (Flat earnings)

Winner previously announced: TOO DARN HOT

British EBF Stallion Special Merit Award

Winner previously announced: HAVANA GREY

Dominion Bronze

To be announced at the Flat Breeders’ Awards evening

Andrew Devonshire Bronze

To be announced at the Flat Breeders’ Awards evening

