'She's there to learn' - Snow Leopardess's foal Red Panda makes her debut at Ludlow on Monday

Red Panda

Ludlow, Monday, 3.50 Join RacingTV Now Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race

What's the story?

One of the most engaging National Hunt breeding tales in recent times takes its latest step when Red Panda, the foal that the Fox-Pitt family's popular chaser Snow Leopardess produced when she was taking a break to recover from injury, has her first start. The grey was sent to the now retired Sir Percy after she had won a hurdle at Auteuil in 2017 and her filly was born on March 26, 2019.

How is she bred?

Marietta Fox-Pitt, a significant figure in the world of eventing and mother of top-class rider William, has produced a very long dynasty of horses to have taken on various disciplines and Snow Leopardess is a daughter of the useful bumper and novice hurdle performer Queen Soraya. The Martaline mare returned after having Red Panda to race for four more seasons, winning the 2021 Becher Chase from the front and landing a Listed event at Exeter.

Snow Leopardess managed a famous victory in the Becher Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

She failed to show her best when the talking point of the following year's Grand National but was second in this February's Grand National Trial at Haydock. Snow Leopardess has retired to continue breeding back at the family farm in Kent, while Red Panda, bred by another son Andrew Fox-Pitt, even joined her mother on the gallops at Charlie Longsdon's yard as she began her education last season.

Who does she face?

This looks a pretty hot event for a Monday at Ludlow. The shrewd Sam Curling brings recent Galway third Metkayina across from Ireland while Chatty Chich, a half-sister to Dan Skelton's Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos, has also shown promise and Jasmine Bliss, for Harry Derham, won an Irish point in the spring.

Among the racecourse newcomers are Jena D'Oudaries, a Buck's Boum filly who was bought by Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls for €125,000 at the Tattersalls Derby Sale, as well as Jakana and Bing Belle, whose respective trainers Fergal O'Brien and Anthony Honeyball are always respected in this division. Even Sir Mark Prescott has a runner, Solid Silver, who was a short price on her first go at Lingfield recently.

What do connections say?

Longsdon has won with a couple of Snow Leopardess's other siblings, including quite useful four-time scorer Parramount. Having dealt with an enormous amount of publicity when Red Panda's dam ran in the National, he was trying to keep expectations measured over her daughter.

"She’s a first foal and it’s a learning experience," he said. "I’m not expecting anything special but she’s there to learn."

Read this next:

Coolmore feast on Niarchos mares as €19 million spent on quartet of queens