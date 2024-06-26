'She was as special as they came' - Peter Stanley's tribute to top race filly and producer Superstar Leo

New England Stud's Peter Stanley has paid tribute to the brilliant Superstar Leo, a high-class race filly and influential producer who has died in the United States aged 26.

Bred by Lester Piggott and Tony Hirschfield, Superstar Leo initially raced for her breeders before selling to Roy and Gretchen Jackson of Lael Stable.

She was trained by Piggott's son-in-law William Haggas to win five times at two, including the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster that September. She also landed the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint in between her two Group-race successes.

The daughter of College Chapel and the Hascombe and Valiant-bred Council Rock was also placed at the highest level when second in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp.

Superstar Leo was retired to Stanley's New England Stud after her three-year-old season.

He said on Wednesday "She was as special as they came and left an amazing dynasty. She has been a very special part of our lives and to have had three generations of the family on the stud, all Group winners, is amazing."

Superstar Leo: Credit: Edward Whitaker

On his memories of the special mare, he added: "She was very strong and hated anyone playing with her backend, so she'd always kick out at that, but she was very loving and kind if you didn't go near her backend!

"After we retired her [from stud duties] the Jacksons said would I mind if they took her to America and live out retirement there. She was flown to America and lived out with the dam of Barbaro, who won the Kentucky Derby."

From 15 foals, Superstar Leo has produced 14 runners and 11 winners. The best of them was the late Pivotal-sired Enticing, a dual Group 3 winner and herself the dam of triple Prix de la Foret winner One Master.

Another classy performer out of Superstar Leo is Listed winner and Jersey Stakes runner-up Sentaril, by Danehill Dancer, while another Pivotal daughter in Map Of Heaven is the second dam of black type-winning sprinter Rogue Lightning.

Stanley said: "She bred Enticing, who was a stakes winner at two, three and four, and then Enticing produced One Master who won the Foret at four, five and six. It's quite special and it's been a great dynasty; we've still got some of the family here too.

"There's Arousing, a Kodiac half-sister to One Master who has a lovely No Nay Never filly. One Master has a particularly special Dubawi filly foal and is in foal to Frankel carrying a colt. Her Dubawi colt is with William Haggas."