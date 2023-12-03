'She should be very competitive in the ring' - Burke's high-class fillies keeping good company at the December Mare Sale

Karl Burke's remarkable success on the track in 2023 is reflected in the catalogue for this week's Tattersalls December Mare Sale, with Spigot Lodge represented by some of its most notable inclusions.

A multitude of Group-race winners, contributing to a seventh-place position in the trainer standings, have been headlined by Moyglare Stud Stakes heroine Fallen Angel and Poptronic, whose British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes victory gave her a priceless Group 1 update ahead of her date with destiny in Park Paddocks.

Burke's Yorkshire base is trebly represented in the Sceptre Sessions but the daughter of Nathaniel (lot 1784) is the standout as she was already a dual Group winner for her owner-breeders, David and Yvonne Blunt, before her Ascot triumph.