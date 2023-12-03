Racing Post logo
'She should be very competitive in the ring' - Burke's high-class fillies keeping good company at the December Mare Sale

Kitty Trice previews the Tattersalls blockbuster for fillies and broodmares

The packed ring at Park Paddocks last year when Alcohol Free sold for 5,400,000gns at the December Mare Sale
The packed ring at Park Paddocks last year when Alcohol Free sold for 5,400,000gns at the December Mare SaleCredit: Edward Whitaker

Karl Burke's remarkable success on the track in 2023 is reflected in the catalogue for this week's Tattersalls December Mare Sale, with Spigot Lodge represented by some of its most notable inclusions.

A multitude of Group-race winners, contributing to a seventh-place position in the trainer standings, have been headlined by Moyglare Stud Stakes heroine Fallen Angel and Poptronic, whose British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes victory gave her a priceless Group 1 update ahead of her date with destiny in Park Paddocks. 

Burke's Yorkshire base is trebly represented in the Sceptre Sessions but the daughter of Nathaniel (lot 1784) is the standout as she was already a dual Group winner for her owner-breeders, David and Yvonne Blunt, before her Ascot triumph. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 3 December 2023inNews

Last updated 17:30, 3 December 2023

