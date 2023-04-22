Advertisement
'She reminded me of Roksana' - Aintree joy for Sarah Faulks as the exciting West Balboa continues rapid rise

Sarah Faulks with Harry Skelton and West Balboa after victory in the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle at Aintree
Sarah Faulks with Harry Skelton and West Balboa after victory in the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle at Aintree

West Balboa's impressive success at Aintree was putting right the narrow defeats of former star Roksana in three appearances at the Grand National meeting, with dreams of what could lie ahead firmly in Sarah Faulks' mind. 

The owner of Yeo Barton Bloodstock, along with her husband Nigel, Faulks has already tasted success at the highest level with Roksana in the 2019 Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, and the pair look to have another top prospect in the shape of the lightly raced and consistent West Balboa, affectionally known as Maud. The daughter of Yeats won the meeting's valuable three-mile handicap hurdle by five lengths for trainer Dan Skelton and his brother Harry.

She says of the mare, who is now co-owned by Patrick Bullen-Smith: "We're absolutely delighted and thrilled for team Skelton, Harry gave her a fantastic ride, we've got all our horses with Dan and we're huge supporters of his. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 22 April 2023
