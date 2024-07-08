'She adds enormously to the team' - Tara Watt announced as new Barton Stud sales executive

Barton Stud has announced the appointment of Tara Watt as sales executive.

Watt started her career at Barton Stud and has since worked at Keeneland and with Shadwell’s racing manager, Angus Gold, following her graduation from the Irish National Stud course in 2019.

Barton, based just outside Bury St Edmunds, has clients from around the globe. The stud was leading consignor at last year’s Tattersalls December Mare Sale, with its results headlined by Teona, who sold to Juddmonte for 4,500,000gns.

Watt said: "I’m thrilled to be coming back to join Tom and the team at Barton Stud and am very grateful to them all for the opportunity. Barton has gone from strength to strength and has rapidly established itself as a leading stud farm and consignment.

"I’m really excited to be able to build on my previous experience and to hopefully help contribute towards their continued success."

Tom Blain, managing director, said: “I’m delighted Tara is joining us, she brings a wealth of experience to the horses in training side of the business following her time working for Angus at Shadwell. She has made excellent connections and adds enormously to the team we already have here at Barton.

"It’s a really exciting time fort he stud – we are massively focused on delivering the very best product for our clients, on the farm, at the sales and subsequently on the racetrack. I have no doubt Tara will be a huge asset to our operation and I’m very much looking forward to working with her."

