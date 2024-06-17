Share in Zarak to be sold at Arqana Online's pop-up sale

A share in the Aga Khan Studs' top-class sire Zarak will be offered on Arqana Online's pop-up sale next Wednesday, taking place from 5-6pm French time.

The son of Dubawi and Zarakava is the leading stallion in Europe by number of black-type winners this year, including Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Metropolitan and Prix Ganay victor Haya Zarak.

He is the sire of 20 black-type winners overall, with his other leading performers including fellow Group 1 scorer Zagrey, Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt victor Zarakem, Group 2 Prix de Sandringham winner and Group 1 Criterium International third Purplepay and Group 2 Union-Rennen winner and Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden third Straight.

Zarak stood this season for €60,000 and his yearlings last term made up to €420,000,

The share gives the right to one covering per year plus an additional covering every odd-numbered year.



