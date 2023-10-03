Seven-figure Book 1 graduate debuts for Ballydoyle and Coolmore at Navan on Wednesday

Euphoric

Navan, 3.55, Wednesday, NavanRacecourse.ie Maiden

What's the story?

Euphoric, trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore partners, lines up to make his debut just under a year since he sold from Book 1 at Park Paddocks. With this year's sale under way, it will be fascinating to see this 1,900,000gns graduate by Frankel take to the track.

How is he bred?

The colt, bred by Fittocks Stud and Arrow Farm and Stud, hails from the mighty Frankel-Pivotal cross, one that has produced Cracksman, Nashwa, Veracious and Wild Beauty.

A brother to French juvenile winner Blue Boat, he is the fourth foal out of the winning Blue Waltz. The Pivotal mare is a half-sister to triple Group/Grade 3 winner and Fillies' Mile second Fantasia (Sadler's Wells), the dam of Group 3 Classic Trial scorer Berlin Tango. She is also related to Montjeu's Group 3 winner Pink Symphony, the dam of 2022 Grade 1 Man o'War Stakes scorer Highland Chief.

Blue Waltz is out of the winning Darshaan mare Blue Symphony and from the family of Middle Park and Challenge Stakes winner Zieten.

Who does he face?

Euphoric's 11 rivals include stablemate South Pole, a son of No Nay Never who sold to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 650,000gns at Book 1. He is a half-brother to the smart Missed The Cut, winner of the Grade 3 Tokyo City Cup Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday for John Sadler. He also won a Listed race for George Boughey when in Britain.

Another notable rival is Joseph O'Brien's once-raced Volto Di Medusa, a son of first-season sire Ten Sovereigns from the family of Prix Royal-Oak winner Allegretto.

Read more

An in-depth look at the amazing history of Galileo at Book 1