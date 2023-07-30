Rothschild breeding to the fore at Deauville as Siyouni's Mqse De Sevigne takes Group 1 honours

The Prix Rothschild card opens Deauville's summer season and there could not have been a more fitting winner of the Group 1 than Mqse De Sevigne, bred and owned by Baron Edouard de Rothschild whose late father Guy is commemorated in the race title.

A tenth individual Group 1 winner for Siyouni, and the third this season following from the exploits of Paddington and Tahiyra, Mqse De Sevigne is a product of generations of Rothschild breeding.

She is closely related to Meandre who secured the first of four top-level triumphs in the Grand Prix de Paris. He is a son of the Prix du Moulin and Grand Prix de Paris winner Slickly, a Linamix half-brother to Sichilla, the Listed Prix Amandine winner and dam of Siyouni.

Mqse De Sevigne, whose name pays homage to Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, the Marquise de Sevigne, a prolific correspondent who gained renown for her wit, is also a half-sister to Dogma the Listed River Eden Fillies' Stakes second by Mount Nelson.

Their dam Penne was twice placed in Listed contests and was bred and raced by Baron de Rothschild out of Une Pensee, a daughter of Kenmare who was one of three Prix du Moulin winners for Guy de Rothschild.

Penne's sire Sevres Rose was also bred by the late baron and is an unraced son of Caerleon and the owner-breeder's Prix Vermeille heroine Indian Rose.

Mqse De Sevigne is the second winner of the Prix Rothschild sired by Siyouni and a relation to another of his Group 1 winners - Ervedya who was successful at this meeting as a two-year-old in the Prix de Cabourg - impressed when successful in the opening Prix de Crevecoeur, a maiden for unraced two-year-old colts.

Elbaz: The son of Siyouni impressed on debut at Deauville Credit: Scott Burton

"I could tell after he'd been in training with me for about a fortnight last autumn that there was something about him. He has never given us a single day's problem and I've had this race in mind for him for a long time, rather than give him a debut over shorter.

"I see him as a Classic prospect for next year so he'll only run two or maybe three times this year," said trainer Jean-Claude Rouget of Elbaz.

Owned and bred by the Aga Khan, Elbaz is out of Elennga who was third to Preis der Diana winner Serienholde in the Listed Preis Dusseldorf. Elennga is a Holy Roman Emperor half-sister to Ervedya who also won the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, Coronation Stakes and Prix du Moulin.

Rouget continued: "Ervedya was Siyouni's first Group 1 winner and was an exceptional filly who never had any easy assignments. She was only beaten by Found in the Boussac and then had a brilliant year at three, winning the Coronation Stakes and the Moulin.

"It's a family that is only getting better and this one's dam certainly had plenty of spirit, because she jumped over a hedge here with Christophe up before eventually winning some minor black type. Her second runner wasn't bad and this one, both physically and mentally, is very good," he added.

In the fillies' equivalent it was another bred at the Rothschilds' Haras de Meautry who looked to have the world laid out before her following debut success in the Prix des Marettes.

Mlle Moliere: Kingman filly represents Rothschild breeding Credit: Scott Burton

Mlle Moliere, owned by Baron de Rothschild in partnership with Lady O'Reilly, got up in the shadow of the post under Mickael Barzalona to defeat Forlonge, who is a daughter of two Breeders' Cup winners in American Pharoah and Flotilla.

Trained by Andre Fabre, she is a Kingman full-sister to Mr Moliere who was successful in the Listed Prix de Saint-Patrick at Chantilly earlier this month.

Continuing a theme, she is named for the famous actress and wife of Moliere whose Christian name was Armande, the name of this exciting filly's dam for whom she is a third foal.

Armande raced for the same partnership as both Mlle Moliere and Mr Moliere and was successful in the Group 2 Prix Corrida and third behind leading young French sire Zarak in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. The daughter of Sea The Stars is a half-sister to Listed Prix des Lilas second Ambivalence and out of Alpine Snow, by Verglas, who won the Listed Prix Urban Sea for Lady O'Reilly and Baron Edouard de Rothschild.

Alpine Snow is a half-sister to the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil winner Terrubi and Armande is inbred to Urban Sea's dam Allegretta as Alpine Snow is out of Altruiste, an unraced Diesis half-sister to Urban Sea and King's Best.

