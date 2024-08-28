Renowned punter Veitch extends buying arrangement with syndicate operator RaceShare

Syndicate operator RaceShare has secured renowned punter and bloodstock investor Patrick Veitch to head its buying team until at least 2030.

The arrangement, which is an extension of the original agreement, which had guaranteed Veitch's purchasing prowess until the end of 2024, comes following Treasure Time's victory at last week's Ebor meeting.

RaceShare's Ash White said: “Patrick was an investor from the outset, and he also initially agreed to source our horses for the first two years. We're delighted now to have the benefit of his expertise long into the future, particularly given the results so far.

“We initially asked Patrick for four horses from the October Sales and he sourced Scampi, who won at York's Dante meeting as well as at the Shergar Cup, Treasure Time, who won impressively at last week’s Ebor meeting and looks to be going places, along with La Pulga and Red Mirage, who have won three times between them to date.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with positive feedback from owners since the launch – and success on the racecourse is obviously a key driver of that.”

This spring, RaceShare launched their RaceShare100 initiative, whereby ownership of each horse is limited to 100 shares. This has so far resulted in groups of 30 to 40 owners per horse.

RaceShare says it remains fully committed to their microshare horses, like Treasure Time and Scampi.

White added: "We try to ensure all our owners feel closely involved, however much they have to spend and whether they are able to join us at the racecourse on the day or not.

“We had 125 jubilant owners at York last Friday, all taken for Champagne afterwards by York racecourse. We’ve also had a lot of invaluable advice in this area from Lydia Hislop, who assists as our consultant in making sure we offer a really high-quality service.

“Looking forward, Treasure Time may well head to the St Leger meeting, then possibly the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day and Royal Ascot next year, while our small team heads next to Southwell on Thursday where we’ve two runners in valuable Racing League races.”

Veitch said: "Due to liquidity issues in the UK, my future punting will mainly be in Hong Kong, where there is huge turnover but fewer than 100 meetings per year. This has freed up some time to pursue bloodstock projects.

"As well as my own breeding operation, I have a tie-up with Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, and buy for Raceshare. Tony and Ian are buying at the upper end of the yearling market and RaceShare is pitching more at the middle market and horses-in-training, so it fits well.”

