Regally bred Sea The Stars fillies to the fore in intriguing maiden at Newmarket on Wednesday

Silver Lady

European Breeders' Fund Maiden Fillies' Stakes (GBB Race) (4.45pm Wednesday)

What's the story

Godolphin homebred Silver Lady lines up in a fascinating race, one that has been won previously by high-class performers such as Lavender's Blue, Maqsad, Qazyna and Swiss Range. The daughter of Sea The Stars is one of a number of debutantes who catch the eye on pedigree at the Craven meeting.

How is she bred?

Silver Lady is the third foal out of the Shamardal mare Lumiere, whose wins for Mark Johnston included a score in the Cheveley Park Stakes at two. Also a Listed winner and Group-placed at three, Lumiere has already produced a black type winner in Highland Avenue, a son of Dubawi who landed the Feilden Stakes in 2021.

Silver Lady is from the family of Sheikha Reika (pictured) Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lumiere is the fourth foal out of Screen Star and is therefore a full-sister to E.P. Taylor Stakes victress Sheikha Reika. Further back in the page is the Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Outstandingly.

Who does she have to contend with?

Another notably bred daughter of Sea The Stars in the mile contest is Sea Claret, a filly bred by John Hayes and Sunderland Holding. She is the second foal out of Rip Van Winkle's Lanwades Stud Stakes winner Creggs Pipes, a close relation to this month's Prix Vanteaux winner Jannah Rose, by Frankel, and from the family of Italian Oaks winner Nydrion.

The once-raced Cheveley Park Stud filly Never Ending was an 825,000gns purchase from Tattersalls Book 1 in 2021 as a No Nay Never full-sister to Coventry Stakes winner and sire Arizona. The John and Thady Gosden runner looks set to build upon her debut fourth at Southwell in December, while Rising Bay, by Kingman from the family of Group 1 winner Ajman Princess and the exciting Triple Time should come on plenty for her sole start at two for owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

