'Real star appeal' - Challenge Stakes winner Matilda Picotte bound for Goffs in November

Friday's Challenge Stakes scorer Matilda Picotte will join the high-class band for the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale.

Trained by Kieran Cotter for the Matilda and Kilmichael Racing Partnership, the daughter of Sioux Nation will be consigned by Clonanny Bloodstock and sold on the opening day of the sale, which takes place on November 24-25.

In the Group 2 Challenge Stakes at Newmarket, Matilda Picotte was smartly away from the stalls under Oisin Murphy and her three rivals were never able to lay a glove on her in the seven-furlong contest.

Bred by Mighty Universe Ltd out of the Group-placed One Cool Cat mare Hallie's Comet, she is one of her sire's eight individual Group winners to date. Aside from her Pattern scorers in the Challenge and Group 3 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster on her last two starts, Matilda Picotte had also won the Listed Bosra Sham Fillies' Stakes, also on the Rowley Mile, at two.

Matilda Picotte also struck in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster this term Credit: Edward Whitaker

The three-year-old was also third to Mawj in this year's 1,000 Guineas, as well as second in last year's Lowther Stakes and Airlie Stud Stakes. She has won and placed at black type level eight times.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby, speaking on Friday, said: "Matilda Picotte demonstrated real star appeal at Newmarket this afternoon and is a hugely appealing international racing and breeding prospect, so we are thrilled and grateful to connections she will take her place among the stellar line-up for this year’s Goffs November Sale.

"We look forward to welcoming the world to Kildare Paddocks for Europe’s first major breeding stock sale of the year and are excited to reveal the outstanding catalogue in the coming days."

The sale catalogue will be available online on Tuesday.

