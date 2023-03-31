Racing Post Foal Gallery: April
Lordship Stud's Night Of Thunder half-sister to Group 1 winner Loving DreamCredit: Lordship Stud
Chapel Stud's Planteur colt out of Fou Bats ToiCredit: Chapel Stud
Al Shaqab Racing's Wooded colt out of Group winner Al JaziCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Goldford Stud's Nathaniel filly out of UrticaireCredit: Sally Aston
The Aga Khan Studs' Medaglia D'Oro colt out of Listed winner HaparandaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Wick Hill Stud's Havana Grey colt out of the winning Tamayuz mare DeliriumCredit: Wick Hill Stud
The Niarchos family's St Mark's Basilica filly out of Matron Stakes heroine FiesolanaCredit: Coolmore
Alne Park Stud's Dink filly out of Global HarmonyCredit: Alne Park Stud
The National Stud's Golden Horn colt enjoying a napCredit: National Stud
Cheveley Park Stud's Ulysses full-brother to Chesham Stakes winner and Group 1-placed Holloway BoyCredit: Cheveley Park Stud
