Promising horses in training and well-related fillies among Tattersalls Online February Sale entries

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online February Sale has been unveiled, with the 52-lot auction set to include 38 Flat and National Hunt horses in and out of training, as well as three yearlings, three two-year-olds, three point-to-pointers and a trio of mares, along with breeding rights to Darley’s promising young stallions Profitable and Ribchester.

French jumps trainer Hugo Merienne will offer last-time-out winner Petite Amadee, a daughter of Pether's Moon who struck by three and a half lengths at Cagnes-sur-Mer over hurdles in December. The four-year-old is out of a Stormy River half-sister to top-class chaser Fox Norton.

Fences Farm will also offer another last-start winner in Wolverhampton scorer Rendition. The daughter of Ulysses hails from Meon Valley Stud's excellent family of Bella Colora and is out of the Pivotal mare Penny Lane Forever, a half-sister to Group 3 winner Alessandro Volta.

Smartly bred fillies featuring in the catalogue include Ballet Blanc, a daughter of the stakes-placed Bouvardia, an Oasis Dream half-sister to Showcasing and Camacho, Danestown Stables' Dawn Approach filly Pepsiwithacap, a dual winner from the Aga Khan family of the great Zarkava, and Bursea Lodge's Rishes Baar, a winning daughter of El Kabeir who was also fourth in the Oh So Sharp Stakes. She is out of a half-sister to Prix Morny winner Pretty Pollyanna.

The three yearlings to be sold include Mount Coote Stud's Fastnet Rock half-brother to Listed winner Peaches and March Hill Stud's filly by Southern Hills. The pointers include Padraig Butler Racing's Ballycrystal runner-up Mini Fortune.

Trainers with entries include Ed Bethell, Rebecca Menzies, Joseph O’Brien, Michael Bell, Henry Spiller, Kevin Philippart de Foy, Tom Clover, Andrew Balding, Archie Watson and Eve Johnson Houghton.

Prospective buyers are required to register ahead of bidding starting from midday on Wednesday, February 15. Bidding is scheduled to close from midday the following day.

Read more