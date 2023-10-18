Prix Vermeille winner Teona offered at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in foal to Frankel

Prix Vermeille winner Teona will be sold at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in foal to champion sire-elect Frankel.

The five-year-old daughter of Sea The Stars is catalogued as lot 1786 and will be among the highlights of the Sceptre Session on Tuesday, December 5. She will be offered by Barton Stud on behalf of Rabbah Bloodstock.

Trained by Roger Varian for owner Ali Saeed, her finest hour came when defeating the triple Oaks winner Snowfall in the Longchamp Group 1 in 2021. Her next, and final start, came in the Breeders' Cup Turf, in which she came third to Yibir and Broome.

Teona was a nine-length winner of her second start at two at Newcastle, while she also landed the Listed August Stakes at Windsor and finished third to Snowfall in the Musidora Stakes at York. She won just over £600,000 in prize-money.

She is the third foal out of the Group 1-winning Authorized mare Ambivalent and a half-sister to Godolphin's Group 2 scorer Al Hilalee, by Dubawi. Ambivalent is a half-sister to Diary, the dam of Abbaye winner Total Gallery.

