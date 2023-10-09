Prix de l’Opera heroine Place Du Carrousel bound for Arqana's Vente d’Elevage

Last year's Prix de l’Opera winner Place Du Carrousel will be sold at Arqana's Vente d’Elevage in December by Haras de Bouquetot.

Andre Fabre's daughter of Lope De Vega was a narrow second on her sole start at two, before progressing to win three of her five starts at three. They included a first Group score in the Prix Cleopatre, while she then progressed to Group 1 company when second in the Prix Saint-Alary.

She returned from her Prix de Diane defeat to repel Nashwa in an excellent running of the Prix de l’Opera that autumn. This term she has landed the Prix Gontaut-Biron and Prix Foy before finishing down the field in the Arc. Her Prix Foy win saw her defeat Prix Ganay hero Iresine and Deutsches Derby victor Sammarco.

Bred by Ballylinch Stud and Alexis and Fan Adamian, she sold to Mandore International Agency for €260,000 at Arqana's Select Sale in 2020 and raced in a partnership between Al Shaqab and Ballylinch.

She is the first foal out of Prix du Conseil de Paris winner and Prix Vermeille fourth Traffic Jam, a daughter of Duke Of Marmalade from the family of Lillie Langtry, Minding, Tuesday and Empress Josephine.

The Arqana breeding stock sale catalogue will be released on Monday, October 30.

