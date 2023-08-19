Racing Post logo
News

Picture gallery: Day two of the Arqana August Yearling Sale

All the sights and sounds from the Deauville bonanza

Arqana's logo glistens in the Deauville sunshine
Arqana's logo glistens in the Deauville sunshineCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ecurie des Monceaux's Sea The Stars filly out of winning Dubawi mare Anaita ultimately heads the way of David Redvers
Ecurie des Monceaux's Sea The Stars filly out of winning Dubawi mare Anaita ultimately heads the way of David RedversCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Simon Mockridge signs for Haras de Bourgeauville's Camelot colt out of Bella Bolide for €520,000
Simon Mockridge signs for Haras de Bourgeauville's Camelot colt out of Bella Bolide for €520,000Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling parades in front of the Haras des Capucines stables
A yearling parades in front of the Haras des Capucines stablesCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
The Camelot colt from the family of With You, Call The Wind and We Are heads the way of Juddmonte at Arqana
The Camelot colt from the family of With You, Call The Wind and We Are heads the way of Juddmonte at ArqanaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling is presented ahead of the second day of the Arqana August Sale
A yearling is presented ahead of the second day of the Arqana August SaleCredit: ZUZANNA LUPA
A yearling is led out in front of the floral Arqana sales arena
A yearling is led out in front of the floral Arqana sales arenaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 19:24, 19 August 2023
