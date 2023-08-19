digital newspaper
News
Picture gallery: Day two of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
All the sights and sounds from the Deauville bonanza
Arqana's logo glistens in the Deauville sunshine
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ecurie des Monceaux's Sea The Stars filly out of winning Dubawi mare Anaita ultimately heads the way of David Redvers
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Simon Mockridge signs for Haras de Bourgeauville's Camelot colt out of Bella Bolide for €520,000
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling parades in front of the Haras des Capucines stables
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The Camelot colt from the family of With You, Call The Wind and We Are heads the way of Juddmonte at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling is presented ahead of the second day of the Arqana August Sale
Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA
A yearling is led out in front of the floral Arqana sales arena
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 19 August 2023
Last updated 19:24, 19 August 2023
