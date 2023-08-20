Racing Post logo
News

Picture gallery: Day three of the Arqana August Yearling Sale

Shots from the final day of the elite sale in Deauville

Haras du Mont dit Mont's Wootton Bassett colt from the family of Spain realises €575,000 to Al Shaqab Racing
Haras du Mont dit Mont's Wootton Bassett colt from the family of Spain realises €575,000 to Al Shaqab RacingCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ecurie des Monceaux's Siyouni filly from the family of Charm Spirit and Dream And Do in the Arqana sales ring
Ecurie des Monceaux's Siyouni filly from the family of Charm Spirit and Dream And Do in the Arqana sales ringCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
MV Magnier was in action on the third day of the Arqana August Sale
MV Magnier was in action on the third day of the Arqana August SaleCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
The Siyouni colt out of Galileo mare Hourglass went the way of Magnier and White Birch Farm for €2,200,000
The Siyouni colt out of Galileo mare Hourglass went the way of Magnier and White Birch Farm for €2,200,000Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling is presented at Arqana's Deauville sales ground on Sunday
A yearling is presented at Arqana's Deauville sales ground on SundayCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Al Shaqab Racing's Benoit Jeffroy was in action on Sunday
Al Shaqab Racing's Benoit Jeffroy was in action on SundayCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Gestuet Ammerland's Camelot colt out of Group winner and Group 1-placed Lady Frankel is knocked down to Godolphin
Gestuet Ammerland's Camelot colt out of Group winner and Group 1-placed Lady Frankel is knocked down to GodolphinCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Anthony Stroud signing for the Camelot colt out of Lady Frankel
Anthony Stroud signing for the Camelot colt out of Lady FrankelCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
The calm surroundings at Arqana on Sunday
The calm surroundings at Arqana on SundayCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ballylinch Stud's Blue Point filly out of Group winner Mayhem is hammered down to Simon Mockridge later on in the Sunday session
Ballylinch Stud's Blue Point filly out of Group winner Mayhem is hammered down to Simon Mockridge later on in the Sunday sessionCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
The Arqana August Sale was a hive of activity on Sunday
The Arqana August Sale was a hive of activity on SundayCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
People crowd around the parade ring at Arqana
People crowd around the parade ring at ArqanaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
The studying of catalogues was well under way throughout the weekend at Arqana
The studying of catalogues was well under way throughout the weekend at ArqanaCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 20 August 2023Last updated 20:25, 20 August 2023
