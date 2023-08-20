digital newspaper
horse tracker
free bets
my bookmakers
subscribe
Log In
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Free Bets
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Raceday Live
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Ten To Follow
More
News
Sales News
International
Bloodstock Big Reads
Features
Sales
Stallion Book
ANZ Bloodstock
News
Sales News
International
Bloodstock Big Reads
Features
Sales
Stallion Book
ANZ Bloodstock
News
Picture gallery: Day three of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
Shots from the final day of the elite sale in Deauville
Haras du Mont dit Mont's Wootton Bassett colt from the family of Spain realises €575,000 to Al Shaqab Racing
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ecurie des Monceaux's Siyouni filly from the family of Charm Spirit and Dream And Do in the Arqana sales ring
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
MV Magnier was in action on the third day of the Arqana August Sale
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The Siyouni colt out of Galileo mare Hourglass went the way of Magnier and White Birch Farm for €2,200,000
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
A yearling is presented at Arqana's Deauville sales ground on Sunday
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Al Shaqab Racing's Benoit Jeffroy was in action on Sunday
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Gestuet Ammerland's Camelot colt out of Group winner and Group 1-placed Lady Frankel is knocked down to Godolphin
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Anthony Stroud signing for the Camelot colt out of Lady Frankel
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The calm surroundings at Arqana on Sunday
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Ballylinch Stud's Blue Point filly out of Group winner Mayhem is hammered down to Simon Mockridge later on in the Sunday session
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The Arqana August Sale was a hive of activity on Sunday
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
People crowd around the parade ring at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
The studying of catalogues was well under way throughout the weekend at Arqana
Credit: Zuzanna Lupa
Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 20 August 2023
Last updated 20:25, 20 August 2023
more in
News
Henry Longfellow provides a glimpse of Coolmore's future at the Curragh
Picture gallery: Day two of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
Oisin Murphy continues a family connection with Listed win on Miaharris
Picture gallery: Day one of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
Two great French dynasties united as Wertheimers buy Wildenstein racing and breeding stock
more in
News
Henry Longfellow provides a glimpse of Coolmore's future at the Curragh
Picture gallery: Day two of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
Oisin Murphy continues a family connection with Listed win on Miaharris
Picture gallery: Day one of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
Two great French dynasties united as Wertheimers buy Wildenstein racing and breeding stock