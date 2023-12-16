Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

'People's ears prick up when you retire a Guineas and Futurity winner'

Kitty Trice speaks to the Irish National Stud's Gary Swift about new recruit Mac Swiney

Mac Swiney and Rory Cleary winners of the Irish 2,000 Guineas.The Curragh RacecoursePhoto: Patrick McCann/Racing Post22.05.2021
Mac Swiney after victory in the Irish 2,000 GuineasCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The arrival of Mac Swiney – one of a number of Classic winners embarking on a stallion career in 2024 – at the Irish National Stud was several years in the making. 

Jim Bolger's Irish 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy winner had long been scouted out by the County Kildare stud and a twist of fate has seen the son of New Approach finally arrive to begin an exciting new chapter. 

After retiring having won four of his 17 starts for his renowned owner-breeder, plans had been made for Mac Swiney to stand at stud significantly further away. That it ultimately didn't happen was very much to the Irish National Stud's gain.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 16 December 2023inNews

Last updated 17:43, 16 December 2023

icon
more inNews
more inNews