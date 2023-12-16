'People's ears prick up when you retire a Guineas and Futurity winner'

The arrival of Mac Swiney – one of a number of Classic winners embarking on a stallion career in 2024 – at the Irish National Stud was several years in the making.

Jim Bolger's Irish 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy winner had long been scouted out by the County Kildare stud and a twist of fate has seen the son of New Approach finally arrive to begin an exciting new chapter.

After retiring having won four of his 17 starts for his renowned owner-breeder, plans had been made for Mac Swiney to stand at stud significantly further away. That it ultimately didn't happen was very much to the Irish National Stud's gain.