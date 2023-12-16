'People's ears prick up when you retire a Guineas and Futurity winner'
Kitty Trice speaks to the Irish National Stud's Gary Swift about new recruit Mac Swiney
The arrival of Mac Swiney – one of a number of Classic winners embarking on a stallion career in 2024 – at the Irish National Stud was several years in the making.
Jim Bolger's Irish 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy winner had long been scouted out by the County Kildare stud and a twist of fate has seen the son of New Approach finally arrive to begin an exciting new chapter.
After retiring having won four of his 17 starts for his renowned owner-breeder, plans had been made for Mac Swiney to stand at stud significantly further away. That it ultimately didn't happen was very much to the Irish National Stud's gain.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 16 December 2023inNews
Last updated 17:43, 16 December 2023
- 'The most magnificent-looking horse' - blue-blooded pair Seven Pockets and Decorated Knight join Longford House Stud
- 'I even bid on a couple of horses!' - Harper McVey's Godolphin Flying Start blog
- Quality line-up of winning and placed pointers set for Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale
- 'He was like a member of our family' - Ballyhane Stud's long-serving Group 1 sire Dandy Man dies aged 20
- 'Breeders will love him when they see him' - Group winner Kenway to stand at Coolagown Stud
- 'The most magnificent-looking horse' - blue-blooded pair Seven Pockets and Decorated Knight join Longford House Stud
- 'I even bid on a couple of horses!' - Harper McVey's Godolphin Flying Start blog
- Quality line-up of winning and placed pointers set for Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale
- 'He was like a member of our family' - Ballyhane Stud's long-serving Group 1 sire Dandy Man dies aged 20
- 'Breeders will love him when they see him' - Group winner Kenway to stand at Coolagown Stud