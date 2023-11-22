Paddington nomination listed at Tattersalls to raise funds for Graham Lee

A nomination to Paddington will be auctioned at Tattersalls on December 4 in support of Graham Lee.

A JustGiving page was set up by Lee's daughter Amy for the Injured Jockeys Fund and recently passed the £150,000 mark.

The 47-year-old, decorated at the highest level on the Flat as well as a Grand National winner in National Hunt, has been in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary since being unseated in a race at the city's track on November 10. He is being treated for serious neck and spinal injuries.

The nomination will be offered just before the first lot of the Sceptre Session (lot 1527), towards the end of the first Monday leg of the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

Paddington will begin his first season at Coolmore Stud next year and his fee has been announced at €55,000. The son of Siyouni accumulated four Group 1s in very quick succession, from the Irish 2,000 Guineas to the Sussex Stakes.

"Our partners Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, George Von Opel and Peter Brant, along with everyone here at Coolmore and Ballydoyle, wish Graham and his family all the very best," said Coolmore’s MV Magnier.

