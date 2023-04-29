Ottoman Fleet steering the Marinopoulos family into a bright new future

Greek ingenuity influences almost every aspect of our lives, from the very concept of democracy to mathematics, mapping and even central heating.

Racing has its own cultural references too, many of which are the work of one particular family whose historic contribution remains equally as relevant to the modern day.

Marina Marinopoulos, who along with her husband Leonidas took over the breeding operation from her late father George Cambanis in the early 80s and has maintained some of the original links at their Haras du Lieu Marmion in Normandy, has savoured several notable developments over the last few weeks.