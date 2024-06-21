O'Brien family's joy as Porta Fortuna cements Royal Ascot breeding double in Coronation Stakes

Whisperview Trading celebrated a notable Royal Ascot double when Coronation Stakes heroine Porta Fortuna added to Port Fairy's Ribblesdale win on Thursday.

A winner of the Group 3 Albany Stakes 12 months ago, the Caravaggio-sired Porta Fortuna was adding a second Group 1 success after last term's Cheveley Park Stakes victory.

A model of consistency, the filly was also a half-length second in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, as well as third in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien, father of Friday's winning trainer Donnacha and himself responsible for Port Fairy, had in an interview explained that his daughter, Ana, had been behind the breeding of both her and Port Fairy under the family's Whisperview banner.

Aidan and Donnacha O'Brien after Porta Fortuna's win in the Coronation Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

The three-year-old is the third foal out of the Holy Roman Emperor mare Too Precious, a four-time winner when trained by Ana's brother Joseph O'Brien. She is a sister to the multiple Australian Group 2 scorer Numerian and to Montesilvano, third in the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin for the same trainer. Too Precious was picked up by Ana, a former rider who is now focusing on the bloodstock world and has been involved in consigning as Mount Richard Stud, for €11,500 at the Goffs November Mare Sale in 2019.

Too Precious is in turn out of Delicate Charm, a High Chaparral mare who was unraced but is a half-sister to Group 3 St Simon Stakes winner Kithanga, the dam of St Leger hero and leading National Hunt sire Milan.

The mare has a two-year-old filly by Ten Sovereigns named Sorella Carina and a yearling filly by Coolmore's first-season sire and Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Sottsass.

Australia's daughter Port Fairy is in turn the second foal out of the unplaced Fastnet Rock mare Fabulae, a close relation to the Pattern-placed Radiantly and from the excellent Niarchos family of Shiva, Lingerie, Light Shift and Ulysses. Whisperview homebred Fabulae produced a sister to Port Fairy this season.

