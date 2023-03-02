Mixture of classy National Hunt and Flat performers among Tattersalls Online March Sale entries

The Tattersalls Online March Sale catalogue is now available to view online, with 24 entries including 14 horses in or out of training from both the Flat and National Hunt spheres, two broodmares, a selection of two-year-olds and two point-to-pointers.

Chief among them is the high-class Malina Girl, a daughter of Malinas who has won four races under rules for Gavin Cromwell. She has placed in Graded company behind the Cheltenham Festival-bound Allegorie De Vassy on two of her last three starts, including when second in the Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase at Limerick.

The six-year-old is out of the Westerner mare Western Cowgirl, a half-sister to Galmoy Hurdle victor and Drinmore Novice Chase second Alpha Ridge.

Other offerings include five-time winner Optimal Mix, placed in the top three on her last seven starts for trainer Eoin Doyle, plus the lightly raced Ballet Blanc, set to be offered by Amanda Perrett after a respectable second place at Lingfield on Wednesday.

The four-year-old is out of the Oasis Dream mare Bouvardia, a Juddmonte-bred full-sister to Showcasing and half-sibling to Camacho.

The pointers catalogued include Marie Harding's five-year-old Blazing Hartingo, second at Kildorrery last month, and Josh Halley’s Hostile Hotelier, a five-year-old son of Doyen out of a half-sister to Fair Along. He was runner up on his most recent start at Tallow.

Trainers with entries include Mick Appleby, Ed Dunlop, Eddie Lynam, Rebecca Menzies, Amy Murphy, Jamie Osborne, Henry Spiller and Tom Lacey.

