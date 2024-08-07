Too Darn Hot colt out of sister to Hurricane Lane among Sandown newcomers on Thursday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

British EBF Maiden Stakes (6.45 Sandown, Thursday)

What's the story?

Stormy Monday lines up in an often informative Sandown contest on Thursday, one which has been won by some top-class horses over the years. His own sire, Too Darn Hot, won the race in 2018 before going on to an unbeaten juvenile career and then victories in the Prix Jean Prat and Sussex Stakes at three.

Westover won it in 2021 before landing the Irish Derby at three and the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at four. The year after that, subsequent St Leger and Criterium de Saint-Cloud second Arrest took it in fine style.

How's he bred?

The colt was bred by Chris Stedman out of the winning Frankel mare Frankel's Storm, a Listed-placed performer for Mark Johnston at two as well. Chasemore Farm bought the mare on behalf of Stedman for 160,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2020.

Frankel's Storm: stakes-placed sister to Hurricane Lane Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Frankel's Storm is out of the Shirocco mare Gale Force, a stakes winner in France over an extended mile and seven furlongs during her own racing days. She is a half-sister to Seal Of Approval, winner of the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes in 2013.

That makes Frankel's Storm a sister to Hurricane Lane, a top-class performer for Godolphin at three when winning the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger in a brilliant season. The mare is also a sister to Group 3-winning stayer Sweet William, second to Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup last week. Further back in the page are fellow top-class middle-distance performers Emily Upjohn and dual Derby hero Harzand.

Frankel's Storm has a yearling sister to Stormy Monday, while Gale Force has a yearling brother to the mare and Hurricane Lane. She produced a filly foal this season for Watership Down Stud.

Who does he face?

The colt's eight rivals include fellow newcomer Dunamase, Wathnan Racing's Kingman colt who sold to Blandford Bloodstock for 500,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 last October. He was bred by Corduff Stud out of May Hill Stakes winner and Prix Marcel Boussac second Turret Rocks, making him a brother to last season's Jersey Stakes victor Age Of Kings.

Another Kingman newcomer is Godolphin's gelding Wild Nature, a homebred out of May Hill Stakes second Grecian Light. The Shamardal mare is in turn out of Akrivi, a half-sister to Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Dutch Art.

Read more

'It was a pure horse welfare situation' - Marsh reveals reason for decision not to shuttle Too Darn Hot

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.