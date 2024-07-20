Magical's first foal ready to rumble for O'Brien and Moore at the Curragh

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (1.40 Curragh, Sunday)

Forecast odds: 11-4

What's the story?

Ballet Slippers is an especially notable debutante at the Curragh on Sunday, being the first foal out of the prolific Magical.

She was a 12-time winner, including seven times at the highest level, in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, Tattersalls Gold Cup (twice), Irish Champion Stakes (twice), Champion Stakes and Pretty Polly.

Ballet Slippers starts out in a 7f fillies’ maiden for Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners, and is the mount of Ryan Moore in a 12-strong field.

How's she bred?

Dam Magical is a sister to Rhododendron, being by Galileo and out of Halfway To Heaven, while Ballet Slippers has a huge tick on her paternal side too being by last year's champion sire Dubawi.

Magical: was just that on the racecourse - how will she fare as a broodmare? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Rhododendron was tasty on the track herself, being a three-time Group 1 winner, in the Fillies’ Mile, Prix de l’Opera and Lockinge Stakes, and she is additionally dam of the dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin.

Halfway To Heaven, by Pivotal and also a triple top-level winner, in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Nassau Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes, is also dam of Group 3 winner Flying The Flag.

Who does she face?

Among Ballet Slippers’ 11 rivals is stablemate Whirl, the mount of Wayne Lordan. She is by Wootton Bassett and out of Salsa, a winner on the track and Galileo sister to Group 1 winners Hydrangea, The United States and Hermosa. In other words, she boasts a hot pedigree, too.

Aga Khan homebred Deressa is by Zarak and out of More Than Ready’s daughter Deremah. She makes her debut for Dermot Weld, with Chris Hayes in the plate.

The one to beat has got to be Juddmonte homebred Red Letter, by Frankel and out of the Dark Angel mare Red Impression, following her close second on her debut over course and distance last month. She is trained by Ger Lyons and is the mount of Colin Keane.

