Juddmonte's Dubawi colt out of Midday's Frankel half-sister set for Dundalk debut on Friday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

PD Lift Trucks Ltd Maiden (4.50 Dundalk, Friday)

What's the story?

Dermot Weld and Juddmonte combine at Dundalk on Friday with the very well-bred newcomer Tiding, a Dubawi colt who hails from one of Juddmonte's most illustrious families.

He makes his first start in a race in which there's arguably no standout among those to have run, though it did draw the maximum numbers of runners, 14, with Tiding drawn in stall five under Chris Hayes.

How's he bred?

The three-year-old is the first foal out of Sun Maiden, a daughter of Frankel who won the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes and Listed Nottinghamshire Oaks, as well as placing third in the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes for Sir Michael Stoute.

Sun Maiden is out of the prolific Midsummer, a stakes-placed half-sister to Oaks and Fillies' Mile heroine Reams Of Verse, as well as Eclipse and Phoenix Champion Stakes victor Elmaamul. The trio are also related to Doncaster Cup victor Manifest, plus Listed winner Novellara and Musidora Stakes third High Walden.

Midday: brilliant performer is a half-sister to Tiding's dam Sun Maiden Credit: Edward Whitaker

Midsummer is the dam of the brilliant Midday, a daughter of Oasis Dream whose top-level victories included three Nassau Stakes, the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille. Midday and Sun Maiden are half-siblings to Nell Gwyn Stakes scorer and Nassau Stakes third Hot Snap and Australian Group performer Midsummer Sun.

Midday has gone on to success as a broodmare too, her progeny including Sandown Classic Trial winner Midterm, stakes winner and Ribblesdale Stakes second Mori, plus another Listed winner in Noon Star.

Her latest offspring, the Shamardal-sired Indelible, was a fast-finishing second in last Saturday's Coral Distaff. Midday has a yearling filly by St Mark's Basilica, while Sun Maiden has a two-year-old colt by Kingman named Sunlighting and a filly foal by Siyouni.

Who does he face?

The colt's rivals include Ballydoyle's Psalm, a Sea The Stars brother or half-brother to two stakes winners who has placed three times from five starts.

Another to note is Rubies From Burma, a daughter of American Pharoah out of a Street Cry half-sister to Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck and New Zealand Group 1 winner Bounding.

