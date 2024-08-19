Half-sister to Group 1 winner stands out on debut at Wolverhampton for Stoute and Cheveley Park

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Download The Raceday Ready App Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.30 Wolverhampton, Tuesday)

Forecast odds: 9-2

What's the story?

It may be Wolverhampton on a Tuesday evening, so possibly not all eyes on the racing world will be on it, but the card kicks off with the debut of Integral’s half-sister Enclosure.

The Cheveley Park Stud homebred two-year-old is trained by Sir Michael Stoute, and has Oisin Orr in the saddle for her first day at school.

She is drawn four of the ten declared runners for the 7f fillies’ maiden.

How's she bred?

By Cheveley Park stallion Ulysses, sire also of White Birch and Passenger among others, Enclosure is out of the Danehill mare Echelon, herself successful in a Group 1 for Stoute and Cheveley Park, in the 2007 Matron Stakes. The dam won nine times in all and was a proper top-notcher.

She has fared well in the breeding shed too, being a fairly rare top-level winner to have also foaled one, in her case Integral, who did what her mum couldn’t by winning the Sun Chariot Stakes, while she also took the Falmouth Stakes. Again, for Stoute and Cheveley Park.

Integral, who was by Dalakhani, in turn has bred the Listed-placed winner Fundamental.

Echelon is also dam of Listed-placed winner Provenance, by Galileo, and another for the same trainer and owner-breeder combination, and has five other winners on her CV, one of whom, three-year-old Giudecca, is a full-sister to Tuesday’s debutante.

Who does she face?

Enclosure’s biggest rival could be Havana Grey’s daughter Cuban Girl. The Andrew Balding-trained filly started favourite for her debut at Windsor in May, and while she could manage only third there, will presumably benefit from the experience.

Another likely looking danger is Pinatubo filly Texas Starlight, who cost €185,000 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale and runs for George Boughey and Amo Racing.

John Deer homebred Saggara Sands makes her debut for the Ralph Beckett team, and that alone entitles her to respect, albeit this sort of trip might ultimately prove on the sharp side. She is by Oasis Dream and out of Deer homebred Royal Star, by Sea The Stars.

Another to have run once is the Gredley family homebred Unex Friendly, by Masar and fourth on her debut at Newmarket earlier this month. These are calmer waters, though it’s still a fair maiden.

Read this next:

‘This will change my children's lives’ - Coulonces in clover as €12,000 investment returns a €420,000 sales star

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.