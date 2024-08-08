Dubawi filly out of Coolmore's $5.5m sale stunner Rushing Fall ready for first run for Ballydoyle

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (5.50 Tipperary, Friday)

Forecast odds: 10-1

What's the story?

She may not have Ryan Moore on her back – he rides Magic Wand’s first foal, Ecstatic, who was a fair third on her debut – but Mint Candy stands out among the newcomers in the fillies’ maiden at Tipperary on Friday.

That’s because the Wayne Lordan-ridden juvenile happens to be the first foal out of the brilliant Rushing Fall, who cost MV Magnier the trifling matter of $5.5 million at Fasig-Tipton’s ‘Night of the Stars’ Sale four years ago following the conclusion of her racing career.

How's she bred?

By Dubawi, who is well in the hunt to regain the British and Irish sires’ title this year, Mint Candy was bred by the Rushing Fall Syndicate out of the eponymous mare who won 11 of her 15 starts in the United States for Chad Brown and e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, notably six Grade 1s.

They were, in chronological order, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (Aidan O’Brien duo September and Happily were third and last of 14 in that Del Mar contest, by the by), Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, Jenny Wiley Stakes, Just A Game Stakes, Jenny Wiley Stakes again, and Diana Stakes.

British and Irish fans might also remember her for her neck second to the James Fanshawe-trained Audarya in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

Interestingly, every single one of her 15 races was in a very narrow distance window, of between a mile and an extended nine furlongs.

Audarya just edges out Rushing Fall (rail) on the latter's final appearance Credit: Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Rushing Fall is by More Than Ready and was out of the Forestry mare Autumnal. Mike Ryan first bought her in the ring for $320,000 at the 2016 edition of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale that we’ve just had, and she went through the ring again for considerably more the day after that narrow defeat to Audarya.

What was said at the sales?

It was agent Jamie McCalmont who signed the ticket on Magnier’s behalf, and he told reporters: "What's not to like? She's a wonderful physical, she's won races at Keeneland, and has been a great ambassador for racing. She's a mare we loved the moment we saw her.”

McCalmont said he was not surprised he had to stretch to secure the mare even in the wake of a spotty market affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which was then still raging.

"All these mares are household names, and it's great people are here in a year like this to support the industry and support those who have campaigned them so well," said McCalmont.

Who does she face?

Mint Candy, who will break from stall 14 of 16 for the Coolmore partners and Ballydoyle, should have a good test on her debut as it’s an interesting-looking maiden. The Racing Post betting forecast suggests 10-1, but that might be a bit optimistic.

Continuite also makes her first start and is a Juddmonte homebred trained by Ger Lyons. She is by Frankel out of Time Chaser, meaning she is a sister to last year’s Group 3 Princess Royal Stakes winner Time Lock, who was third in the Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes at the July meeting last month. The dam is a sister to Time Test, and this one might need a bit further than seven furlongs in time, as it were, you would think.

One Of A Kind, trained by Johnny Murtagh, will carry the Sue Magnier silks and is by Wotton Bassett and out of the lightly raced Monday, who managed to squeeze in a Listed win from just three starts.

Other homebreds Icona (Scott Heider), Joyful Princess (Yulong) and Rolling Thunder (Michael Stafford) add further intrigue.

