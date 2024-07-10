Alpha Centauri's daughter Proxima Centauri aiming for the stars at Leopardstown on Thursday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (5.10 Leopardstown, Thursday)

What's the story?

Proxima Centauri catches the eye in a race which was won in 2021 by subsequent Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs. The Niarchos family's two-year-old is a homebred through and through, being by a Niarchos homebred and out of one too, the pair both being multiple Group 1 winners.

How's she bred?

Proxima Centauri is the third foal out of Alpha Centauri, a daughter of Mastercraftsman who won the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Falmouth Stakes for Jessica Harrington. The nine-year-old mare is a sister or half-sister to fellow Group 1 winners Discoveries (Moyglare Stud Stakes) and Alpine Star (Coronation Stakes) and is out of Alpha Lupi, a Rahy daughter of dual French Classic heroine and Prix Jacques le Marois winner East Of The Moon.

East Of The Moon is in turn out of the phenomenal race filly and broodmare Miesque, making her a half-sister to top-class racehorse and sire Kingmambo, as well as Second Happiness, the dam of Prix du Jockey Club hero and exciting Lanwades sire Study Of Man.

Alpha Centauri and Alpine Star were part of the draft who sold at the Goffs November Mare Sale, making €6 million each to MV Magnier.

Alpha Centauri at Goffs last November

The Coolmore buyer said after the sale: "She was a very good racemare and it’s an incredible family. Honestly, from all our partners, we’re just delighted to be able to buy these mares off Maria [Niarchos]. She’s been a huge supporter of ours for as long as I’ve been alive. She's godmother to my brother, so it means a lot to us to be able to give back to Maria after all the support she’s given us. These mares are special. They could do anything."

Proxima Centauri's sire, Circus Maximus, won the St James's Palace, Prix du Moulin and Queen Anne for Ballydoyle, the Niarchos family and Coolmore partners during his career. Off the mark with his first runners this year, he had stood at Coolmore but remained at his shuttling base Windsor Park Stud in New Zealand this year.

Who does she face?

The filly's rivals include Ballydoyle's newcomer Bubbling, a No Nay Never sister to Park Stakes winner and 2,000 Guineas second Wichita. She was a 320,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase by Alex Elliott from Greenville House Stud.

Aidan O'Brien also saddles Exactly, a daughter of Frankel out of Queen Mary and Flying Childers Stakes winner Heartache. The close relation to stakes winner Salt Lake City will likely fare better than her debut ninth last month.

Others to note include Chantez, Newtown Anner's Wootton Bassett half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Changingoftheguard, plus Night Magic, Moyglare Stud's homebred Too Darn Hot filly from the family of Irish St Leger winner Royal Diamond and Ribblesdale Stakes winners Princess Highway and Irresistible Jewel.

What else is going on?

Cheveley Park's homebred Chancellor is another eyecatching newcomer, this time at Doncaster (3.45). The Kingman colt is the second foal out of Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust, herself a daughter of Group 3 winner Queen's Best.

