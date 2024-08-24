$1.5 million Keeneland purchase and half-sister to dual Grade 1 winner Honor Code set for Naas debut

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (1.57 Naas, Sunday)

What's the story?

A $1.5 million Keeneland November Sale purchase and a regally bred daughter of Medaglia D'Oro, Coolmore's Dramatic catches the eye at Naas on Sunday.

Bred by Dellridge Farm Llc and Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, she was a seven-figure purchase by MV Magnier from Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency's draft as a foal.

Magnier said upon the purchase: "She's a fantastic filly and all the credit to John Sikura and the breeders; they're fantastic breeders. She's exceptionally bred."

How's she bred?

The two-year-old is the 11th foal out of the stakes-winning Storm Cat mare Serena's Cat, a half-sister to Greenham and Tetrarch Stakes winner Vocalised.

The pair are out of the Mr Prospector mare Serena's Tune, a daughter of the brilliant American champion Serena's Song. She is therefore a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner Sophisticat, American Grade 2 scorer Grand Reward, plus fellow Graded winners Schramsberg and Harlington.

Honor Code: dual Grade 1 winner Credit: Jessie Holmes/EquiSport Photos

Dramatic is in turn a half-sister to dual American Grade 1 winner Honor Code, Grade 2 winner and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Noble Tune and the stakes-winning Declarationofpeace.

Who does she face?

The Ballydoyle juvenile's rivals include Juddmonte homebred Revoke, a Blue Point filly out of the stakes-winning Dansili mare Discipline, a sister to the prolific Group winner Famous Name and fellow Pattern scorer Big Break. The trio are also half-siblings to American Graded winner Renown and the stakes-winning Zaminast.

Another to note is another Blue Point filly in Cold Hearted. Newtown Anner Stud's homebred was third on her debut at Naas, before not running so well at the Curragh, however, she was reported lame on her right-hind post race, so it feels readily excused.

She is out of a Group-placed Galileo sister to Warm Heart, winner of the Yorkshire Oaks, Prix Vermeille and Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes for Ballydoyle and Coolmore.

