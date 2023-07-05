Lightly raced and talented performers among Tattersalls Summer Sale catalogue

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Summer Sale is now online and numbers 120 lots including 37 fillies and mares in/out of training, 55 colts & geldings in/out of training, four broodmares, four point-to-pointers and 15 store horses.

Formerly the Tattersalls Ascot July Sale, the auction takes place at Park Paddocks on Tuesday, July 18 and includes entries from Bedford House Stables, East Everleigh Stables, Jamie Railton, John Ryan Racing, Ladyswood Farm, Mickley Stud, Shade Oak Stud, Somerville Lodge and The Castlebridge Consignment.

William Haggas’ Somerville Lodge will offer 2022 juvenile winner and this year's Lingfield Derby Trial fourth Laafi, while Richard Hannon’s East Everleigh Stables offers three-year-old Cotai Glory filly Glory Sky, a winner of a Kempton novice on her last start.

Among the National Hunt contingent is Ben Pauling's The Grey Falco, an easy winner over hurdles at Southwell last month, and Coolnaugh Haze, a multiple winner over hurdles for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White. The pointers include Ballycrystal Stables' Black Occ, a son of Ocovango who was second on debut in a Ballingarry maiden.

Sires represented with store offerings include Blue Bresil, Dartmouth, Scorpion, Telescope and Wings Of Eagles.

Wildcard entries will be accepted until Thursday, July 13, while printed catalogues will also be available.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will also be available, with prospective buyers required to register at least 48 hours before the sale.

