Leading sires represented as Arqana's v.2 Yearling Sale catalogue is unveiled

Arqana's v.2 Yearling Sale catalogue is now online and features 189 yearlings by leading sires such as Dark Angel, Havana Grey, Kodiac, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner, Too Darn Hot, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

Taking place on Tuesday, August 20, the sale has produced its fair share of top-class performers, including Classic winners Coeursamba, Teppal and Olmedo, as well as the talented Angers, Pradaro, Fang, Aviateur and Outburst.

Among the notable offerings are Fairway Consignment's Hello Youmzain colt out of the Listed-placed Terrichang and from the family of Prix du Moulin and Jacques le Marois winner Luth Enchantee (lot 327); Haras des Capucines' Siyouni filly from the family of Prix de l’Opera scorer Kinnaird (330); and Haras de Grandcamp's Zelzal brother to American Graded scorer Dolce Zel (389).

Others include Haras de l'Hotellerie's No Nay Never filly out of Listed winner La Berma (424), plus Haras d'Etreham's Wootton Bassett colt from a strong German black-type family (450) and Haras de la Louviere's Zarak colt from the family of Immortal Verse and Tenebrism (458).

Aside from plenty of Europe's leading sires being represented, there are also yearlings by young stallions including A’Ali, Armor, Earthlight, Elarqam, Golden Horde, Lope Y Fernandez, Madhmoon, Pinatubo, Romanised, Starman, Supremacy, Threat, Van Beethoven, Victor Ludorum, Waldpfad, Wooded and Yafta.

