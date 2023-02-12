Advertisement
News

Last year's Japanese Derby hero Do Deuce returns to winning ways ahead of Dubai tilt

Do Deuce: winner of the Kyoto Kinen on Sunday
Do Deuce: winner of the Kyoto Kinen on SundayCredit: Masakazu Takahashi'

Last year's Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) winner Do Deuce returned to winning ways with an emphatic success in the Kyoto Kinen, a Grade 2 contest that will likely be followed by a run in the Dubai Turf at Meydan next month trainer Yasuo Tomomichi confirmed. 

The Northern Farm-bred four-year-old was sent off the 6-4 favourite to make it five wins from nine starts and, as expected, came home three and a half lengths clear of the second-placed Matenro Leo, completing a one-two for sire Heart's Cry in the process. A neck behind in third was Deep Impact's 2022 Grade 2 Aoba Sho winner Pradaria. 

Do Deuce is the sixth foal out of the Grade 2-winning Vindication mare Dust And Diamonds, also second in the 2012 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint for Steven Asmussen, and a half-brother to winners including the American Grade 3-placed Much Better.

Winning rider Yutaka Take said: "He was in very good condition today, the team know him inside and out, so he could get here fit and well. I thought it would be better not to rush in the first part of the race.

"I'm glad he won well today and I get a really good response from him. He won the Derby last year, so it was good for him to return to winning ways."

The Kieffers Co Ltd-owned Do Deuce holds entries in both the Dubai Turf and Sheema Classic, although Tomomichi confirmed he was likely to take part in the former.

Masakazu TakahashiReporter
Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 13:34, 12 February 2023
