Justify colt from the brilliant family of Miesque set for Kempton debut on Wednesday

Spun To Gold

Kempton, 6.25, Wednesday, Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes

What's the story?

Saeed Suhail's son of Ashford Stud's Triple Crown winner Justify is an interesting newcomer as the latest progeny of Rumplestiltskin. He will also bid to continue the excellent run of breeze-up graduates this term, for example Sunday's Prix Morny victor Vandeek.

The colt, who was bred by Flaxman Holdings, sold from Lane's End Farm to Mags O'Toole for $65,000 at Keeneland's September Yearling Sale. He then headed to Deauville and was subsequently picked up at Arqana by Blandford Bloodstock for €200,000 from Lynn Lodge Stud.

How is he bred?

Spun To Gold is the eighth foal out of the high-class Dansili mare Rumplestiltskin, who struck in the 2005 Prix Marcel Boussac for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore. She is in turn out of the once-raced Mr Prospector mare Monevassia, a daughter of the mighty race filly and producer Miesque, making her a sister to the influential sire and triple Group 1 hero Kingmambo.

Monevassia is also a sister to Miesque's Son, a Group winner who was second in both the Prix Maurice de Gheest and Prix de la Foret. He is, notably, the sire of Prix Morny, Maurice de Gheest and Marois victor Whipper, the sire of Group 1 winners Recoletos and Lord Glitters.

Miesque: hugely influential mare features in the pedigree of Spun To Gold Credit: Cranham

Half-siblings include East Of The Moon, a dual French Classic heroine who also struck in the Prix Jacques le Marois and is the dam of four black-type horses, as well as Second Happiness. Unlike her siblings she did not collect black type, but she has proved a highly able broodmare as the dam of Prix du Jockey Club hero and Lanwades' promising first-season sire Study Of Man.

Rumplestiltskin, a half-sister to Group winner I Am Beautiful, has produced four winners to date, including Tapestry. The Galileo filly won the Debutante Stakes at two and was second in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on her following start, while at three she downed the brilliant Taghrooda in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks. She was also a close second to stablemate Bracelet in the Irish Oaks. Tapestry's first foal is the Group-placed War Front gelding New World Tapestry.

Tapestry's brother is John F Kennedy, a Group 3 winner for O'Brien and now a stallion in Argentina.

Who does he face?

Among the Andrew Balding-trained colt's rivals at Kempton is Juddmonte's Showcasing colt Qirat, third on his debut at Newmarket and a half-brother to Irish Oaks second and Yorkshire Oaks-bound Bluestocking. The pair are out of Dansili's Matron Stakes winner Emulous, a sister to Group winner First Sitting and stakes scorer Daring Diva, the granddam of Kentucky Derby hero and Juddmonte America sire Mandaloun through her daughter Brooch.

Another is Royal Tapestry, fifth on his debut at the track and a son of the exciting freshman sire Too Darn Hot. He is out of the Group-placed Hard Spun mare Woven Lace, the dam of German stakes winner Broderie.

