Julian Richmond-Watson steps down as TBA chairman after annual general meeting speech

Julian Richmond-Watson stepped down following an eight-year spell as chairman of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association at the 106th annual general meeting held on Friday evening.

Addressing members and trustees, past and present, at the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket, he said: "Bold decision-making intended to arrest the decline in racing's fortunes is essential if we are to move forward."

The longest-serving chairman since the office began in 1962, Richmond-Watson said: "The TBA is a member of the Thoroughbred Group and will work wherever possible to advance the position of those involved with horses, their ownership and welfare.

"Of course, prize-money is the key to unlocking so many of these issues. Prize-money is not high enough in this country, and the obvious discrepancy between what the betting industry pays to the sport and how much the participants receive must be addressed, so that the income coming into racing is fairly shared."

He said of the issues facing the bloodstock industry: "We have to focus on these ourselves. There is very little understanding of breeding within racing, and the supply of racehorses is taken far too much for granted. It is up to the TBA to make sure our issues are constantly brought to the fore."

Richmond-Watson also pointed to Brexit and Covid as topics which have dominated proceedings for the TBA.

"There is an enormous amount of work that goes on behind the scenes and, as shown by Brexit and Covid, contacts developed along the way are vital when we need to be in touch with the important decision-makers," he said.

"The carry-over from Brexit continues, and while we have had successes with the Treasury on VAT for temporary imports into this country, our trading partners in Ireland and France have still to sort this issue, so that transport and inspection-post issues, as well as increased costs, are still to be resolved.

"We have also seen recent positive steps made with the Migration Advisory Committee adding three stud roles to the Shortage Occupation List in their recent report, and we must now continue to lobby government for this to be formally sanctioned."

Philip Newton will become chairman of the TBA, with Kate Sigsworth as deputy.

It was also confirmed James Crowhurst would continue as a co-opted trustee for a second term to support the TBA’s work on equine health and welfare. Will Kinsey was appointed as a new trustee, while Tom Blain returns to the board for a second term.

