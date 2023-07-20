'It's proving very popular' - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing announces €40,000 in bonuses for Irish-breds at Newbury

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM) have announced its sponsorship of the IRE Incentive Raceday at Newbury on Friday, an event that features the Listed IRE Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes for juveniles.

ITM have included the three other two-year-old races in their lucrative IRE Incentive scheme on the day. If the winner of any two-year-old race is Irish-bred and Foal Levy compliant, the winning owner will receive a €10,000 sales bonus, which can be redeemed against other Irish-bred and Foal Levy compliant horses at any Irish sale.

The scheme, now in its third year, was established to reward the owners of Irish-breds across Ireland and Britain. To date, over €2.5 million in IRE Incentive bonuses has been paid out to over 200 individual owners.

ITM CEO Charles O’Neill said: “With nine scheme races across Ireland and Britain this weekend, we are hoping for a bonus bonanza. To award nine individual owners with bonuses ahead of the Irish yearling sales beginning this September would be the dream.

"The scheme is proving very popular, with British and Irish trainers targeting IRE Incentive races with a view to winning a bonus or two in time for this year’s Irish yearling sales.”

Details of the scheme, including a list of upcoming races and terms and conditions can be viewed on the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing website.

