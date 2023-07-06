'It's fantastic to have everyone together' - National Stud classes of 2023 graduate

The National Stud’s Diploma and Entry To Stud Employment classes of 2023 graduated on Wednesday at the stud’s Duke of Roxburghe stallion unit. Graduates attended the ceremony with family members, staff, lecturers and National Stud Board members.

Chief executive officer Anna Kerr said: “This is the first year where we have brought together all of our students for one graduation ceremony and it was fantastic to have everyone together. The E2SE programme has grown in strength year on year and we are delighted to recognise the achievement of these students alongside our Diploma graduates.

“Our new Level 3 course begins in September, it is an exciting development and step forward for the future of our education programme. It is crucial that we provide opportunities and access points for potential candidates at every experience level and we are committed to continuing to provide a robust training programme that delivers for students and the industry.”

Ed Sackville presenting the Tim Dunlop Memorial Top Student Award to Joseph Straker Credit: Dominic James

The Tim Dunlop Memorial Award for Top Student was presented to Joseph Straker who will join the team at Clear Water Stud for the sales season.

He said: "The National Stud Diploma course is a melting pot of hands-on experience. The educational lectures, thorough guidance and the helping hands all contributed to an excellent introduction into the industry.”

The Gerald Leigh Charitable Trust awarded their annual bursary to Diploma student Sam Malone, who is set to accompany the stud's Time Test to New Zealand and join the Little Avondale team for the southern hemisphere breeding season.

Malone, who also received the Watership Down best practical award, said: "The National Stud Diploma course was challenging, but the knowledge, experience and enjoyment it provided me with made all the harder times worth it.”

Luke Townsend won the Alborada Trust Most Improved Student, an award given to the individual who has made the greatest and most consistent progress throughout the course. Townsend will head to Widden Stud in Australia, to gain experience handling stallions.

Ashwin Naik from India was awarded the John Pearce Foundation Award of Merit for his dedication and commitment to a career in the breeding industry. Naik will join Roger Varian's team, while TBA E2SE 2022 award winner Sarah Jeffrey completed her eight-week course with a six-month placement at Juddmonte.

