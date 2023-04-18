'It's an excellent opportunity for buyers' - Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale catalogue unveiled

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale, the first store sale of the year on May 16, is now available to view online, with 282 lots including siblings to a number of high-class performers.

Highlights include a Harzand gelding out of Grade 3 winner Mae's Choice, a Soldier Of Fortune filly out of a half-sister to Paisley Park, an Elusive Pimpernel half-sister to top-class staying hurdler Flooring Porter, a Getaway half-sister to Simonsig, a Gatewood half-brother to Third Time Lucki, a Mahler gelding out of an own sister to Aintree Hurdle winner Black Jack Ketchum, a Mount Nelson filly out of a half-sister to Castlegrace Paddy and an Elusive Pimpernel half-sister to Sporting John.

Stallions with entries include Affinisea, Califet, Court Cave, Doyen, Getaway, Harzand, Mahler, Milan, Mount Nelson, Poet’s Word, Shantou, Soldier Of Fortune, Vadamos, Walk In The Park and Westerner.

Tattersalls Ireland's CEO Simon Kerins said: "We are thrilled to unveil this year's catalogue for the May Store Sale, which features a quality selection of store horses who have been selected by our team of skilled inspectors for the first store sale of the year.

"This sale is an excellent opportunity for buyers to invest early, and we are confident the further improvements we are making to the sales complex will enhance both vendors and purchasers overall experience."

All horses catalogued for the May Store Sale are eligible for the €100,000 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper next year.

