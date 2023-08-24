'It's a milestone year for the programme' - latest batch of Godolphin Flying Start trainees begin course

The latest batch of Godolphin Flying Start trainees arrived at Kildangan Stud on Monday, August 14 to begin their two-year scholarship within the thoroughbred industry.

The class of 2023-2025 comprises of trainees from five different countries, including Australia, NewZealand, Ireland, the UK and the USA. This week they have commenced ICT and Communications training and next week they will begin their Equine Anatomy and Physiology module at University College Dublin.



Godolphin Flying Start executive director, Clodagh Kavanagh, said: “We welcomed our 21st Godolphin Flying Start class of 12 trainees to Kildangan Stud on August 14th. It's a milestone year for the programme, having had our 20-year reunion in Kildare in June which was attended by over 100 graduates.

"We look forward to collaborating with industry professionals to give the trainees opportunities to learn, complete externships, and gain employment in the future so that we may achieve our vision of being the source of influential leaders of the industry."

Anna Cahill from County Kildare and Gerard Donworth from County Limerick are the team leaders for the first Irish phase. They said: “We feel privileged to have received the scholarship for Godolphin Flying Start. What it offers from an educational perspective, along with the opportunity to get hands on in the thoroughbred breeding and racing industry is unparalleled.

"To experience all aspects of the industry on a global scale is something that is quite unique. We're delighted to have started here at Kildangan Stud for our first Irish phase.We look forward to making the most of this experience and growing as individuals and as a team."

The 2023-2025 trainees are:

Mitchell Whelan, New Zealand

Harrison Everett, Australia

Sean Cooper, Ireland

Anna Cahill, Ireland

George Connolly, Ireland

Sam Baker, Ireland

Johnny Marsh, UK

Jake Swinburn, UK

Daisy Fenwick, USA

Gerard Donworth, Ireland

Harper McVey, USA

Claire Wilson, USA

