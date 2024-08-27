You belong with me! NFL superstar Travis Kelce acquires share in Swift Delivery

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce has acquired a significant share of Team Valor's interest in three-year-old gelding Swift Delivery.

Kelce, who has three Super Bowls on his CV including the last two years and is dating the world's biggest music star Taylor Swift, has purchased the stake along with the Zoldan family, owners of Phantom Fireworks, North America's number one fireworks retailer.

Team Valor owns the three-year-old Swift Delivery with Gary Barber.

The Zoldans have been key members of Team Valor's syndicates for nearly four decades, participating in three notable Kentucky Derby renewals: the 2011 victory of Animal Kingdom, a head second in 1997 with Captain Bodgit, and a close fourth-place finish in 2012 with Went The Day Well.

Bruce Zoldan, founder and CEO of Phantom Fireworks, has been a long-time attendee of the Run for the Roses. This year, fellow Ohio native Kelce attended the Derby with the Zoldans, thanks to his close friendship with Bruce's son, Alex. Phantom Fireworks, based in Youngstown, Ohio.

Swift Delivery won his first start for Team Valor and Barber in an allowance race on July 19 at Woodbine, which followed a 16-and-a-half-length runaway in a maiden race there when racing solely for Barber.

The Mark Casse-trained son of Not This Time is set to make his stakes debut on Saturday at a mile on the grass in the Toronto Cup at Woodbine.

