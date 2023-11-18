The next Contrail or Equinox? Strauss strikes in often informative Tokyo Sports Hai Nisai Stakes
Tokyo's Sports Hai Nisai Stakes is an important stepping stone to next year's JRA Classics and a horse on the up in Strauss claimed the honours when landing the Grade 2 by a length and a half on Saturday.
The son of Maurice, sent off fourth favourite, was keen under rider Joao Moreira but asserted at the top of the home straight and went on to deny Schwarze Kugel.
The prestigious juvenile event has been won previously by subsequent triple crown hero Contrail, while this year's best racehorse in the world, Equinox, took the honours in 2021.
Strauss was bred by Northern Farm out of the Admire Vega mare Blumenblatt, a top-level winner in the Mile Championship in 2008. Her two-year-old son is owned by Carrot Farm Co and has now won two of his three starts. He is trained by Ryo Takei.
Moreira, who was winning his fourth JRA Graded contest this autumn, said: "To be honest, he was difficult to control in the first half, but the fact the two horses led us at a fast pace helped.
"He's still learning the game but is a very talented horse and has a bright future."
Published on 18 November 2023inInternational
Last updated 10:39, 18 November 2023
