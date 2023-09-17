Taiba, Zandon and Arabian Lion unveiled as new sires at Spendthrift Farm in 2024

Spendthrift Farm will add Grade 1 winners Taiba, Zandon and Arabian Lion to its stallion roster for the 2024 breeding season.

"We are really excited to be bringing in three new stallion prospects of the calibrE of Taiba, Arabian Lion and Zandon for the 2024 breeding season," said Spendthrift general manager Ned Toffey.

"All three are superior physicals, and all three displayed immense talent in winning some of America's biggest three-year-old races on dirt.

"Obviously, the Breeders' Cup is ahead and some of them will be looking to finish strong. These are the kind of stallion prospects we have looked to bring in and will continue to try to bring in at Spendthrift."

Taiba was a leading three-year-old in North America a year ago, knocking down victories in the Santa Anita Derby, Pennsylvania Derby and Malibu Stakes for Zedan Racing Stables. A $1.7 million two-year-old purchase, the talented chestnut is the only son of Gun Runner with three Grade 1 wins. Out of the 14-time stake-winning Flatter mare Needmore Flattery, Taiba has earned $2,356,200.

Taiba, unraced since finishing eighth in the Saudi Cup in February, last breezed in mid-August for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Zandon was also a leading sophomore of 2022, impressively winning the Blue Grass Stakes and finishing third in the Kentucky Derby as one of the favourites.

As a two-year-old, Zandon broke his maiden at six furlongs on his debut at Belmont Park before finishing runner-up by a nose to eventual Classic winner Mo Donegal in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct on his second start.

This year, Zandon has finished second in the Metropolitan Handicap and Whitney Stakes, and the striking dark bay colt is being pointed for the September 30 Woodward Stakes at Belmont. He has earned $1,920,000 for owner Jeff Drown. He breezed on Saturday for trainer Chad Brown at Belmont.

Arabian Lion, a three-year-old, roared onto the scene this spring with an emphatic win in the Woody Stephens Stakes at Belmont, earning a gaudy 109 Beyer Speed Figure - the second-fastest performance by a sophomore in 2023 based on those speed figures.

Before that, the powerfully built chestnut son of Justify won the Sir Barton Stakes around two turns on Preakness day at Pimlico, and he has amassed earnings of $497,600 to date for owner Zedan Racing Stables. He most recently breezed on September 11 at Del Mar for Baffert.

Stud fees for all three horses will be announced at the end of their respective racing careers.

