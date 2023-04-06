'She's a blessing' - Dreaming Of Julia named 2022 broodmare of the year in Kentucky

Stonestreet's Barbara Banke once called Dreaming Of Julia a birthday present to herself when she opted to keep the daughter of A.P. Indy and Dream Rush to race rather than sell her a yearling.

The now 13-year-old broodmare is the gift that keeps on giving. At the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders awards dinner in Lexington on Wednesday, Dreaming of Julia was honoured as broodmare of the year. John Moynihan, bloodstock adviser for Banke's Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, accepted the award for the mare who has produced two-time Eclipse Award winner Malathaat as well as Grade 2 winner Julia Shining from her first two starters.

"To me as a breeder, this is one of the most coveted awards, right up there with an Eclipse Award or any award you can get in our industry," said Moynihan. "This is an award that an operation like ours strives for because we try to produce great horses for the people that buy our horses, and for ourselves when we race these horses.

"The team at Stonestreet deserves all of the credit. The way we raise them, the resources that Barbara gives us to raise these horses the right way; it's a real blessing."

Bred and raced by Stonestreet, Dreaming Of Julia as a juvenile won the 2012 Frizette Stakes at Belmont Park and at three captured the Gulfstream Oaks. She also placed in two other Grade 1 races.

As a broodmare she has only built on that success. Racing for Shadwell Stable, Malathaat earned champion three-year-old filly honours behind three Grade 1 wins in 2021 and she closed 2022 with three straight Grade 1 wins, including the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Keeneland, to nail down champion older dirt female honours.

At two, Malathaat, by Curlin, won the Demoiselle Stakes at Aqueduct and when her full-sister Julia Shining captured that race in 2022 it marked the first time in more than 100 years that siblings had done so.

Moynihan said: "When you go look at her foals, she's a blessing. With every one of her foals, on a scale of 1-10 they're 12s. These kind of broodmares come along once in a lifetime."

Stonestreet enjoyed a big night at the awards dinner at The Apiary in Lexington honouring top Kentucky-breds as the breeder of Malathaat, who was named champion older dirt female, and champion female sprinter Goodnight Olive.

Flightline, bred by Summer Wind Equine, was honoured as the Kentucky-bred Horse of the Year and champion older dirt male. Summer Wind Equine's Jane Lyon accepted both awards.

"I think he was a gift to all of us in the racing world. I don't take credit for him," she said. "Once in a while a horse like Flightline comes along. Miracles do happen and it can happen to any of us."

The night's other award winners included: Two-year-old male: Forte, breeder South Gate Farm. Two-year-old filly: Wonder Wheel, Three Chimneys Farm and Clearsky Farms. Three-year-old male: Epicenter, Westwind Farms. Three-year-old filly: Nest, Ashview Farm and Colts Neck Stables. Male turf horse: Casa Creed, Silver Springs Stud. Female turf horse: War Like Goddess, Calumet Farm. Male sprinter: Jackie's Warrior ,J & J Stables. Steeplechase horse: Snap Decision, Phipps Stable.Racing abroad: Country Grammer, Scott and Debbie Pierce. P.A.B. Widener Trophy as breeder of the year: Godolphin. Charles W. Engelhard Award (media member for outstanding coverage of the Thoroughbred industry): Steve Byk. Hardboot Breeders' Award: John Williams. William T. Young Humanitarian Award: H. Greg Goodman.

Also honoured on Wednesday night were the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund leaders. Into Mischief was named sire of the year, Kitodan as earner of the year, Godolphin as owner and breeder of the year, and Brad Cox as trainer of the year.

For all the latest North American racing and bloodstock news, visit