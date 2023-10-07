Sharp Azteca to stand at Shizunai in Japan

Top 20 second-crop sire Sharp Azteca is being relocated for the 2024 breeding season to Shizunai Stallion Station on Hokkaido, Japan, according to multiple reports on X (formerly Twitter). Shizunai is one of three stallion farms operated by the Japan Bloodhorse Breeders Association.

Sharp Azteca, a ten-year-old son of multiple leading New York sire Freud, is a five-time Graded stakes winner who retired with more than $2.4 million in earnings. His best performance came in the 2017 Grade 1 Cigar Mile Handicap, which he won by five and a quarter lengths over Mind Your Biscuits and Practical Joke .

He entered stud at Three Chimneys Farm near Versailles, Kentucky, and made a name during his freshman year in 2022 as the leader of his class by number of winners with 34.

Sharp Azteca's first crop included three black-type performers led by four-time stakes winner Tyler's Tribe .This year the sire has been represented by 51 winners to date and three-time Puerto Rican stakes winner Precious Meadow.

Shizunai is home to several stallions that stood in the United States, including Caravaggio, who started his Japanese stud career this year, Declaration Of War, Noble Mission, Animal Kingdom and Creator. Grade 1 winner Mischievous Alex, a son of Into Mischief, started his stud career there in 2022.

Sharp Azteca bred 195 mares in his first year at stud in 2019. His book was 101 mares for 2020 and then 36 mares for 2021 and 37 for 2022.

Get up to date with North American bloodstock and racing news with Bloodhorse.