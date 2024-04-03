Recent winner My Dubawi leads the way at Dubai's season-ending sale

Regular winner My Dubawi led the way at Tuesday’s Emirates Racing Authority horses in training sale when achieving the sum of AED250,000 (£54,000/€63,000).

Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock and, unsurprisingly by his name, a son of Dubawi, the five-year-old had scored three times in his early days with Mark and Charlie Johnston and was an astute 45,000gns buy for owner Nasir Askar at the Tattersalls July Sale in 2022.

He had a couple of productive campaigns for Bhupat Seemar in Dubai and landed a handicap at Meydan in February. He was bought by Saudi Arabian Meshari Alessa.

My Dubawi was the penultimate horse in the ring among around 200 lots offered in the saddling area at Meydan racecourse. The auction, which had attracted drafts from most of the local trainers with the current UAE season coming to an end, was overseen by Tattersalls.

He pipped the AED245,000 price achieved by El Patriota, the Uruguayan-bred performer who was third in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile for Julio Olascoaga in January and recently won a handicap at Jebel Ali. He had been engaged in Thursday’s Listed Abu Dhabi Championship but has now been withdrawn after his purchase by Sydney Vidal.

The owner has been racing the ex-French Desert Snake with Ismail Mohammed this season.

