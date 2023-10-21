Quality Road holds strong at $200,000 and Flightline's fee clipped as Lane's End Farm reveals 2024 fees
Lane's End Farm has released its 2024 stud fees, topped by Quality Road, who stands for $200,000, and 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline, whose fee was lowered to $150,000.
Quality Road, a 17-year-old son of Elusive Quality, is among the leading sires on the racetrack and in the sales ring. He ranked second on the general sire list in 2022 and is currently fifth in 2023, with his progeny's year highlighted by a victory from National Treasure in the Preakness Stakes. His fee remains steady after also being $200,000 last year.
Flightline, the top-rated horse in the world last year and whose official rating of 140 equalled that given to Frankel, capped an unbeaten career by romping in last autumn's Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland. The five-year-old son of Tapit stood for $200,000 in his initial season at stud this year.
"Flightline was held to 152 mares in his first season, with a book containing an impressive collection of Grade 1 winners and producers," said Lane's End's Bill Farish.
"We adjusted his fee for his second season in keeping with what has become 'industry norm' while continuing to limit his book close to 150 mares again."
Lane's End has strengthened its stallion roster further with the addition of Up To The Mark in 2024 and with Arcangelo upon his eventual retirement. Both horses are set to race at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita next month. The two runners are Horse of the Year candidates.
