Olivier Delloye to take the helm at Arqana after eight years as France Galop director general

Olivier Delloye is to leave his post as director general with France Galop in order to take up the role of president at French sales company Arqana from the beginning of 2024.

In a restructuring of the management team in Deauville, current executive director Freddy Powell becomes director general, while president Eric Hoyeau retains the role of senior adviser to Arqana.

Delloye spent ten years as director general with the newly created Arqana from its inception in 2006 – brought about by the amalgamation of Goffs France and the Agence Francais – before he was headhunted to join France Galop in 2016 by newly re-elected president Edouard de Rothschild.

During his eight years at the head of France Galop, Delloye was never far away from the concerns of the bloodstock industry, and was frequently present during the main sales at Arqana's Elie de Brignac complex in Deauville.

"I'm happy and honoured to be rejoining Arqana, an enterprise at the heart of which I witnessed ten extraordinary years before taking over at France Galop," said Delloye. "I'm extremely enthusastic at the idea of working alongside such a talented and motivated team.

"The success of the agency is above all that of the breeders, vendors and buyers who, every year, produce champions that shine in France and abroad, on the Flat and over jumps as well as in trotting."

Arqana sale ring

Delloye added: "Arqana has made a major contribution to promoting French breeding and racing, and my heartfelt aim is to pursue that work in the coming years, in order to grow the industry in France and make it more attractive."

Ahead of his departure as president of the Arqana board, Hoyeau said: "I have always tried to focus the energies of this enterprise towards the future and for a number of months I have sought to anticipate the subject of my succession, so as to give clarity on the subject of our future organisation to shareholders, staff and clients.

"I have spent some marvellous years at the head of Arqana and am extremely proud of what has been achieved by all those that have worked by my side and to whom I owe so much.

"I'm thrilled I'll retain a link with Arqana and an industry which continues to be my passion, and that I'll be able to put my experience at the disposal of the directors and the teams there in the role of senior adviser."

Speaking on behalf of the shareholders, Georges Rimaud of the Aga Khan Studs said: "I'm very happy that Olivier Delloye – who was one of the artisans of the original success of Arqana during his time as director general – has accepted the post of president."

